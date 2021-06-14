Erdogan says he didn’t discuss Biden’s recognition of Armenian genocide during their meeting

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he didn’t discuss the recognition of the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide during his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Ahval reports.

Asked by a reporter whether or not President Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide of 1915 came up in their meeting, Erdogan answered in the negative. “Thank God it never came to the agenda,” Erdogan said with a smile.

Before his departure to Brussels, Erdogan said that it would be “impossible” not to bring up Biden’s decision to recognize the events of 1915 as “genocide”.

“We are deeply saddened by this perspective. It is impossible for us to not raise this issue at the meeting,” Erdogan said on Sunday.

