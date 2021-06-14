Armenian ombudsman: High public trust and reputation are the most precious things for us

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan expressed his gratitude to people for their support and high trust in his office.

A few days ago, the official representative of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, MPG, published the results of a poll, according to which Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan topped the rating of political figures.

“A comparative study of a number of previous surveys of the company has revealed that our rating has increased over the months, maintaining a high position,” Tatoyan wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“Polls conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) also show an important result of our work. According to a survey in February 2021, the Armenian ombudsman’s office is the second most highly rated state (public) institution after the Armenian army. And according to data for September-October 2019, 63% of respondents trusted the human rights defender.

“High public trust and reputation are the most precious things both for me personally and for the entire staff of the ombudsman’s office.

“It further obliges us to be attentive to our words and consistent in our activities.

“Thank you to all the companies for including the human rights defender in their polls,” the ombudsman said.

