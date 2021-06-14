Armenian expert: Pashinyan has apparently ‘lost self-control’

Security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP candidate of the I’m Honored bloc, on Monday claimed Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has “lost self-control”, as well as control over the processes in the country.

“The picture is already clear: Pashinyan has apparently lost the control of both himself and the processes taking place in the country,” the expert wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“After June 20, these people will leave and members of the ruling bloc already realize this. Nikol is still resisting it and will try to maintain his grip on power even at the cost of tragedy. I’m not sure if he has much support in his team in regard to this issue,” he said.

Abrahamyan stressed the need for a peaceful transfer of power in the country.

“We must not allow the hostility and intolerance in the society to become decisive in the electoral processes; the current authorities must leave peacefully, period! And legal processes must follow it immediately,” he said.

A scandalous audio recording of a conversation between two teammates of Pashinyan, Etchmiadzin Mayor Diana Gasparyan and his campaign manager Suren Papikyan, was leaked on social media on Sunday. In the conversation, the mayor says, “He [Pashinyan] is not in his right mind, he is experiencing a nervous meltdown.”

