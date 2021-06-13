Pashinyan highlights security cooperation with Russia as a priority for Armenia

YEREVAN, June 13. /TASS/. Closer security cooperation with Russia is a priority for Armenia, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a speech broadcast on his Facebook on Sunday.

“I want to present my vision of our country’s security. In order to ensure security, it is very important to further deepen relations between Armenia and Russia,” the acting prime minister said in the town of Yeghvard in the Kotyak province in central Armenia.

“We will continue developing and strengthening strategic partnership with Russia, which is our number one partner in the security sphere. Today we are in constant contact with our Russian partners for solving the problem in the Sotk-Khoznavar border section [with Azerbaijan],” he noted.

TASS