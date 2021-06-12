Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian troops for map of minefields

BAKU, June 12. /TASS/. Baku has handed 15 Armenian military personnel detained in the country to Yerevan in exchange for a map of minefields in the Aghdam region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

“According to the agreement reached, on June 12, 2021, in exchange for providing Azerbaijan with maps of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in the Aghdam region, 15 detained Armenians were handed over to Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border with the participation of Georgian representatives,” the press release says.

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed the return of 15 Armenian military personnel, who were captured in Azerbaijan during hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in the autumn of 2020, he said in Armenia’s Gegharkunik region on Saturday.

“I have good news. Fifteen of our captured brothers are returning home. They are on their way now. When they are in Armenia, I will make a more detailed statement,” he noted.

TASS