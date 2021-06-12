8 more bodies found in Artsakh search operations

Artsakh rescuers on Saturday found 8 more bodies (preliminary data) as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties in the Azerbaijani-held areas.

The remains were retrieved from the Hadrut region, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Over the past seven months, a total of 1,576 bodies were found and recovered from the territories beyond Artsakh’s control.

Panorama.AM