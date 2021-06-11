Armenian opposition leads in opinion polls as snap elections draw near

A recent survey by GALLUP International Association in Armenia has revealed the opposition’s increasing chances of success in the lead-up to the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.

Armenia Alliance, led by second President Robert Kocharyan, turned out the most popular political force with 24.1% supporters, showing slight advantages over Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party (23.8%), the organization’s director, Aram Navasardyan, told reporters.

He added that the latest opinion polls also revealed an increase in the opposition bloc’s rating by 3.5% – as opposed to the 1.4% for the ruling party.

“I Have the Honor ranks third as 7.4% of voters are inclined to vote in their favor. Prosperous Armenia has 3.7% and Bright Armenia – 3.1% [of supporters],” Navasardyan said, adding that an estimated 9.2 of respondents gave zero preference to any alliance or party.

Tert