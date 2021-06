An Online Marketplace for ‘Made in Armenia’ Products

Nishan and Lilit Odabashian speak to CivilNet about their new initiative, Buy Armenian. The platform is an online marketplace where people can buy exclusively ‘Made in Armenia’ products. Apparel, arts & crafts, books, food are all part of the collection. Lilit and Nishan explain what led them to kickstart this initiative, how it works and how people can get involved.

