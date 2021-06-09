A Letter to Lost Armenians

My grandpa’s name was Mourad,

He never told me what he thought,

At least not about the mutual fight,

That he and I both fought.

He didn’t tell me he was proud,

And I’m not sure he would,

Because when you’re fighting a fight like this,

It’s not about being “good.”

It’s knowing that when you’ve done enough,

There’s even more to do,

And as soon as you think you can take a break,

You start to dissolve the glue.

The glue that holds together,

The present, past, and future,

The glue with strength beyond comprehension,

The world’s strongest suture.

So if you’re wondering what you could do,

To fight for the Armenian nation,

The strongest path I’ve ever known,

Is the Armenian Youth Federation.

Araxie Tossounian

Armenian Weekly