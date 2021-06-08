Project SAVE searching for new executive director

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives, founded in 1975 and now with a collection of over 55,000 photographs, is seeking an executive director to expand the collecting, preserving and sharing of Armenian heritage through the photograph. The ideal candidate will strategically increase demand for the archive’s holdings, working to increase public awareness and access to the photographs and their stories.

As our current executive director moves on to other opportunities, we are seeking a personable, detail-oriented individual who is familiar with Armenian culture, has interest in history, as well as knowledge and skills to further the growth of this organization.

Interested applicants can apply online.

Project SAVE brings to light the culture and history of Armenians by making photographs and their stories, which otherwise would be lost, destroyed, or forgotten, available for public and educational use.

Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives, Inc. collects, documents, preserves, and shares images of all subjects and time periods relating to the Armenian people and the work of Armenian photographers.

Project SAVE is dedicated to promoting the photographic heritage of the worldwide Armenian community.

Armenian Weekly