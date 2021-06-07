Ter Petrosyan: Armenia will face ‘its most disgraceful elections ever’

The upcoming elections are going to be the most disgraceful in Armenia’s history amid the extreme polarization between two groups possessing huge administrative, financial and criminal resources, first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan said today, introducing his political team’s pre-election platform.

“Never trust the openly expressed frankness of anyone – whether [acting Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan or [second President Robert] Kocharyan. If anyone believes in any word of theirs, then I have to offer my apologies … for I have doubts about those persons’ general level and intelligence,” the leader of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) told a crowd of voters in Yerevan.

As an effective solution in the current circumstances, the former president proposed a plan for creating a crisis government. “Had Kocharyan and [third President] Serzh Sargsyan accepted my proposal for creating an [electoral] alliance – on condition that none of us would ever aspire for a government office – that would immediately settle it all,” he said, insisting on his earlier offer as the “only salvation”.

Ter-Petrosyan said he doesn’t think that his political successors have a specific program now. “Remember what promises they would give and which of them were ever fulfilled. None at all. They said something while acting just the other way about. All they do is just taking revenge,” he added.

