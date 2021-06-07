Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh was a ‘millstone around these scoundrels’ neck’

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue was a “millstone around the neck” of the current Armenian authorities, third President Serzh Sargsyan said at a meeting with members of his I’m Honored bloc and supporters in the town of Jermuk in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province on Sunday.

“Yes, these scoundrels have been talking for years that it was necessary to hand over Karabakh [to Azerbaijan], it was necessary to get rid of it to live peacefully in Armenia. For them, Karabakh was a millstone around the neck,” he stated.

The ex-president said they tried to explain that the soldiers from Armenia, including from Jermuk, serving in the Karabakh Defense Army in fact protected the borders of not only Artsakh, but also Armenia.

“I believe now you are all convinced about it, especially the people living in Syunik and Gegharkunik,” he said.

“To check the information I obtained, I recently asked how many kilometers the Azerbaijanis are away from Jermuk. At a distance of 10 km? Isn’t it something to be ashamed of? When did such a thing happen before? They were 10 times further away.

“Isn’t it a disgrace for us? Is this what we wanted? Who knows, tomorrow or the day after it these 10 kilometers may become 2 kilometers.

“This is a problem that has not yet been resolved. As long as these liars and capitulators remain in power, any surprises can be expected,” Sargsyan said.

