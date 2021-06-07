Russian President, President of the European Council discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the issue of Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing the importance of the implementation of the statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the press service of the Kremlin informed.

‘’The unblocking of regional economic and transport infrastructures, the solution of the humanitarian issues of the people are among the priority issues. Charles Michel expressed solidarity with the works being carried out, including the works carried out through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries (Russia, USA and France)’’, reads the statement.

