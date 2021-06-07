Robert Kocharyan issues public call as election campaign kicks off in Armenia

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Armenia bloc, issued a call for his teammates, supporters of his bloc and all citizens in general as the campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially kicked off in Armenia on Monday.

“My call to the teammates, alliance supporters and all citizens at the start of the campaign:

To focus on the content of our portfolio throughout the campaign. Our portfolio has a huge potential to promote the rise of our country; Let us instill a positive attitude into people, as the idea of hope and dignity should enter the home of each of our compatriots; Forget about the current authorities; they are not on our agenda. Concentrate on what steps should be taken, on the future; Do not succumb to any provocation. Obviously a narrow group of the current authorities seeks to do everything possible to provoke internal tension and even clashes. That’s the only ability of that person [caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan], as the prospect of inevitable defeat is pushing them to unlawful actions. Treat all the political forces with respect. All those forces struggling for the closure of this chapter of defeat are our partners; Talk to our compatriots with patience as those people were under the total influence of the government’s agitprop for three years and the propaganda of the external forces undermining the country. My call for employees of the public sector: the overwhelming majority of you are patriotic and professional people, and we will work together to ensure a decent peace in our country, economic development and pan-Armenian recovery. Do not be afraid, do not yield to any threats! I urge the law enforcement officers to remain vigilant and calm, not to carry out the illegal orders of the outgoing authorities and fulfil exclusively their official duties. Pressure, threats and attempts to intimidate my teammates and any citizen will not go unpunished. Everyone will be held accountable under the law. Everything is very simple in connection with these elections: hope, the prospect of growth and the idea of a dignified peace will win. In just 14 days, we will start a new chapter in Armenia.

We will definitely have secure borders, sustainable peace and a dignified status in the region, we will definitely have a working and developing state.

Everything will be fine,” Kocharyan said.

Panorama.AM