Armenian election campaign kicks off

2021-06-07

Armenia’s campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially kicked off on Monday, June 7, to run through June 18.

The early elections are scheduled for June 20, with 22 parties and 4 blocs running in the elections.

The list according to their numbers is provided below.

  1. Fair Armenia Party
  2. Armenian National Congress Party
  3. Civil Contract Party
  4. Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party
  5. Freedom Party
  6. I’m Honored bloc
  7. United Homeland Party
  8. Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party
  9. Bright Armenia Party
  10. Our Home is Armenia Party
  11. Republic Party
  12. Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) Party
  13. Free Homeland bloc
  14. Prosperous Armenia Party
  15. Democratic Party of Armenia
  16. 5165 National Conservative Movement Party
  17. Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party
  18. Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats’ Alliance
  19. National Agenda Party
  20. Verelk (Ascent) Party
  21. Liberal Party
  22. Armenian Eagles United Armenia Party
  23. European Party of Armenia
  24. Armenia bloc
  25. National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party
  26. Sovereign Armenia Party

