Armenian election campaign kicks off

Armenia’s campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially kicked off on Monday, June 7, to run through June 18.

The early elections are scheduled for June 20, with 22 parties and 4 blocs running in the elections.

The list according to their numbers is provided below.

Fair Armenia Party Armenian National Congress Party Civil Contract Party Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party Freedom Party I’m Honored bloc United Homeland Party Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party Bright Armenia Party Our Home is Armenia Party Republic Party Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) Party Free Homeland bloc Prosperous Armenia Party Democratic Party of Armenia 5165 National Conservative Movement Party Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats’ Alliance National Agenda Party Verelk (Ascent) Party Liberal Party Armenian Eagles United Armenia Party European Party of Armenia Armenia bloc National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party Sovereign Armenia Party

Panorama.AM