All subordinates to Armenia’s top diplomat hand in resignation, says Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, June 7./TASS/. All deputies to the foreign minister of Armenia have handed in their resignation, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Monday.

“All deputies to the foreign minister of Armenia tendered their resignation with the notifications sent to the office of the prime minister last week with the respective requests,” it said.

On May 31, Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan official requested to step down from his post, along with his deputy Gagik Galachyan and Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan. Experts and local media don’t rule out that the resignations are linked to the process of interaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which implies specifying the state border issues.

TASS