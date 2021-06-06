Iran spares no efforts to restore security, peace in region: Analyst

Elshen Manafov told IRNA on Sunday that Iran has always had good relations with its neighbors.

Saying that Iran is an important friend and partner for Azerbaijan, Manafov said that Iran supported the international laws and norms and supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the conflict with Armenia.

He also added that Iran made some proposals for solving the dispute.

Referring to the strong link between Iran’s and Azerbaijan’s culture and religion, he expressed certainty that the two neighboring countries relations will expand in the future.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA