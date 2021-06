Board of Regents Chair Lisa Gaboudian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of life-long educator who worked as an administrator that LA Unified School District and was the chairwoman of the Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools Lisa Gaboudian, who died on June 7 in Los Angeles.

On behalf of all its members, the ARF Central Committee extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, relatives, friends and co-workers.

Asbarez