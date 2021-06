A Touch of Armenia on Mars

At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, engineers are designing and testing robots to send to Mars.

Among the thousands of staff members, Anais Zarifian and Armen Toorian are also part of this groundbreaking project.

Anais and Armen are both engineers at JPL, a research and development lab funded by NASA. Their work directly contributed to the latest Mars 2020 expedition.

