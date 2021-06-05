Vilen Galstyan’s requiem ceremony to take place on June 7

The requiem ceremony of famous Armenian balletmaster Vilen Galstyan will take place on June 7 at 18:00-20:00 at Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre. The funeral ceremony will be held on June 8 at 12:00-14:00 at the Opera Theatre, the press service at the Theatre reported in a statement.

To note, Vilen Galstyan passed away on June 4 at the age of 80.

Born on February 12, 1941 in Yerevan, Galsytan graduated from the Yerevan Choreographic School. He started to perform at the Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theater, quickly becoming the central figure of Armenian ballet. He danced at the Bolshoi Theater, in England, France, the US, Sweden, Japan, as well as in numerous cities of the Soviet Union. Professor Galstyan is a People’s Artist of Armenia, winner of gold medals at the International Competitions in Varna (1968) and Cairo (1971), laureate of the State Prize of the Armenian SSR, holder of the Orders of Movses Khorenatsi and Mesrop Mashtots.

Panorama.AM