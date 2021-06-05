Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian assistance to 150 large families in Artsakh in the past week

The officers of the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized a transfer of humanitarian aid to large families and internally displaced persons in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

As Ruslan Ivanov, the representative of the center for humanitarian response told the ministry press service, the aid comprised of food packages and basic necessities

According to the release, more than 150 large families in Artsakh have received targeted humanitarian aid this week.

