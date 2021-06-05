Artur Vanetsyan visits Amaras Monastery in Artsakh

The head of “Homeland” party, the candidate for the PM’s post from “The Salute of Honour and Respect” pre-election bloc Artur Vanetsyan has visited Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh.

“Amaras Monastery complex is being reconstructed with efforts of Luys Foundation, led by Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan,” Armen Ashotyan, Deputy Chairman of RPA wrote on Facebook, sharing photos from the scene.

To note, Amaras is one of the Christian monasteries of the early Middle Ages – a famous religious and cultural center of medieval Armenia, located on the territory of the Martuni region.

