Turkish media inadvertently exposes the real number of Azerbaijani military casualties in the Karabakh war

Turkish state-run ‘TRThaber’ has exposed the real number of the military casualties Azerbaijan suffered during the recent 44-day war in Nagorno Karabakh, Ermenihaber reports.

The Telegram Channel of TRThaber Russian service published a report about humanitarian assistance from the Turkish side delivered to ‘children of 6,000 killed servicemen’ in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The number contrasts with the official figures released earlier by Azerbaijan which had claimed that 2,879 of their troops had been killed during the war, while 28 are missing in action.

After the publication, the media outlet amended the text, adding injured next to the number of 6,000.

Panorama.AM