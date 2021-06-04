Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Renowned Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan has won two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis for his latest album, he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“I am really honored to receive two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis for my latest album The Call Within: “Artist of the Year, International” and “Piano/Keyboard”.

“I would like to thank the organization and jury members at Deutscher Jazzpreis. Also big thank you and congratulations to all the incredibly talented musicians who have been nominated and awarded this year,” the pianist wrote.

Panorama.AM