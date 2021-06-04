Russian peacekeepers hold humanitarian and medical action in Artsakh’s Patara village

In the village of Patara in Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Askeran district, officers of the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized the transfer of more than 400 kilograms of humanitarian aid delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public and charitable organizations.

Russian peacekeepers handed over food packages and basic necessities to large families and internally displaced persons, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Today, we issue clothing items for children, food rations in the form of soup sets for adults, and children’s toys are also issued,” said Ruslan Ivanov, a representative of the center for humanitarian response.

Also, a field station was deployed in the village to provide qualified medical care to local residents.

“In addition, the personnel of the first special medical unit consisting of three doctors – namely, a surgeon, a general practitioner and an otolaryngologist-arrived with us,” he added.

During the medical reception, the doctors of the special purpose unit provided advisory and qualified medical care to 73 residents of the village.

