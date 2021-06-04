Pro-Azerbaijani Russian MP Zhuravlev apologizes for calling Shushi’s Kanach Zham Russian

Pro-Azerbaijani Russian MP Alexei Zhuravlev has issued an apology to the Armenian Church for calling the Kanach Zham (Saint John the Baptist Church) of Shushi Russian.

In a response letter to Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church Vigen Haykazyan, which has circulated online, the parliamentarian admitted that the information he had earlier about the construction and ownership of the church “did not correspond to reality.”

“Your arguments are correct and the chronicles confirm that the church has always belonged to the Armenian Apostolic Church. The only church belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church in the town of Shushi was truly located in a completely different place.

“In this regard, I regret the statements made earlier and would like to offer my apologies,” Zhuravlev said.

The MP has always acted in tune with the Azerbaijani propaganda, including in connection with the Kanach Zham, which Azerbaijan claims to be Russian in an effort to justify its destruction by allegedly “restoring its former appearance.”

Repeating the Azeri lie, Zhuravlev previously stated that “the Armenization of the Russian Orthodox Church in Shushi is a manifestation of Russophobia in Armenia,” adding that “Azerbaijan’s efforts to liberate the territories deserve the greatest of respect.”

Panorama.AM