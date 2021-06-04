Kocharyan meets with former leaders and officers of police, NSS and Defense Ministry

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the prime ministerial candidate of the Armenia electoral alliance, on Thursday met with a group of former high-ranking heads and officers of police, the National Security Service (NSS) and Defense Ministry, the bloc said in a Facebook post.

“Frankly, I was glad that such a meeting was organized. This comes to show that representatives of Armenia’s power structures are concerned about the country’s security,” Kocharyan said.

According to him, today security officers should be concerned over the fact that the security service is not focused on its main function.

“I believe police are in a difficult situation now since a large number of police officers have to ensure the security of just one person [referring to Nikol Pashinyan],” he said.

Kocharyan also applauded the police officers who have stepped down during this period.

Panorama.AM