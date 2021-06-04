AGBU pays respects to fallen heroes at Yerablur cemetery

On June 2, 2021, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian and Vasken Yacoubian accompanied by the AGBU members, friends and partners paid their respects to the soldiers who lost their lives during the 2020 Arstakh War. According to then press release, by the Union, AGBU youth was represented by groups from the AGBU Scouts and Young Professionals as well as students from Hayortats Children’s Centers.

They took part in a memorial service held at Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery, where many of Armenia’s war heroes are laid to rest.

His Eminence Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan led the religious service, calling upon all of those present to join him in prayer, asking the Lord to keep these heroes’ souls in peace and grant their families the strength to overcome their grief.

Mr. Setrakian laid a wreath on behalf of the worldwide constituents of AGBU, who have mourned the profound loss of human life, standing in unity throughout the globe. He stated that “the nation will always remain indebted to these servicemen and women for their ultimate sacrifice, and their memory will always be kept alive in the hearts and minds of Armenians everywhere.”

Panorama.AM