Kocharyan: We must win big in Tavush, especially in Ijevan

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Armenia bloc, and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) party’s Supreme Council member, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, on Thursday met with voters in Tavush Province and members of the bloc’s regional office.

Kocharyan highlighted the region’s role as a special target for them, the Armenia bloc said in a Facebook post.

“We must win big in Tavush, especially in Ijevan,” he said.

He pledged to make every effort towards the full implementation of the bloc’s election manifesto.

“If you, as a responsible man, have taken on a burden, you must carry it through. If a man cannot control himself, how can he rule an entire country?” Kocharyan said, blaming the current authorities for incompetence and misrule.

At the same time, he ruled out a possible return to the “old morals”.

At the meeting Ishkhan Saghatelyan said, in turn, the existence of the Armenian statehood depends on the outcome of the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for June 20.

“We must oust this government of evil on June 20 to form a national government of a new quality that will be able to preserve and protect the interests of our state, country and people,” he said.

Panorama.AM