First wedding ceremony held in Armenia’s Shurnukh after war

The first wedding ceremony was held in the village of Shurnukh in Armenia’s bordering Syunik Province after the 2020 Artsakh war.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II blessed the newlyweds in Shurnukh, Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, sharing a photo of the ceremony.

Panorama.AM