Entrepreneurship World Cup Armenia Prize Fund Surpasses $100,000

YEREVAN—As the national organizer of the Entrepreneurship World Cup Armenia 2021, the Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center of the American University of Armenia, together with the National Leadership Committee, is responsible for raising the prize fund for the competition in Armenia. The Committee is happy to announce that it has exceeded its goal of $100,000 of cash and in-kind prizes.

The National Finals, taking place in late July 2021, will provide the opportunity to Armenian entrepreneurs who have startups in all stages of development to participate, pitch their venture, win prizes, and hopefully take the next big step to the global finals where they can win over $1 million in prizes.

In less than a month, EPIC jointly with the National Leadership Committee focused all effort into raising funds for the National Finals. As a result, the sponsorship of the Entrepreneurship World Cup Armenia 2021 will consist of one platinum sponsor (SoftConstruct), two gold sponsors (EU4Business ITTD Project, Hovnanian International), and four silver sponsors (Webb Fontaine, Byblos Bank Armenia, Energize Global Services, and Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia). In addition, three sponsors will provide in-kind services to various categories of prize winners (BAJ Accelerator, Telecom Armenia, and Manatee Mentor).

The deadline to submit the application for the Entrepreneurship World Cup is June 6. Armenian startups in the idea, early, and growth stages are eligible to apply. For more information, please visit here. To apply, visit here.

The Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center is a platform of the American University of Armenia for promoting entrepreneurial education, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and startup venture incubation. EPIC provides an ecosystem for emerging entrepreneurs consisting of first-class facilities and collaborative workspace, programs and events, and a network of mentors, advisors, and investors. EPIC fosters the understanding and application of entrepreneurship in students and faculty at AUA to craft high-impact multidisciplinary ventures.

Asbarez