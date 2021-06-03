Catholicos of All Armenians left for Syunik and Artsakh

On June 03, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and his delegation of clergies; left for a pontifical visit to the Syunik Region, after which he will leave for Artsakh.

As the InformationDepartment at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports, Mr. Berge Setrakian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, also left for Artsakh with His Holiness. During the visit to Syunik, a Prayer for the Republic will be offered in the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Goris. His Holiness will pay His tribute in the Military Pantheon and will pray for the peace of the souls of the fallen heroes of the homeland. A visit to Shurnukh community is scheduled for the same day.

