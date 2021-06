#ArmVote21 Polls & Azerbaijani Soccer Politics

In the latest edition of Insights with Eric Hacopian, Eric unpacks the recent opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute in Armenia. Eric furthermore discusses the latest news about several European Soccer Championship games that will be held in Baku, near the recently opened military trophies park.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/610362/armvote21-polls-azerbaijani-soccer-politics-insights-with-eric-hacopian/?lang=en