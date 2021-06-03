Armenia legalizes industrial hemp manufacturing, sale

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill proposing measures to legalize the manufacturing and sale of industrial hemp in the Republic of Armenia.

The measure, which unanimously passed the parliament’s second reading with 68 votes “in favour”, was originally initiated as an amendment to the law “On Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances”.

The proposed legislation, if signed into law, will authorize the manufacturing, legal circulation, import, export and wholesale of industrial hemp. The activity will be subject to licensing and special quota.

Tert