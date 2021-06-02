Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Armenian Community in France

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with representatives of the Armenian community in France at Armenia’s Embassy in Paris.

The Acting Prime Minister first had a separate meeting with Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France Ara Toranyan, and member of the Board of Trustees, secretary of the local office Petros Terzian.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the results of his talks with President Emmanuel Macron, the circumstances of the 44-day war in Artsakh, the steps taken to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process within the OSCE Minsk Group framework and the need to tap the potential of the Armenian Diaspora. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan appreciated the consolidation of Diaspora-based Armenians, especially during the war, and the invaluable support rendered to the homeland. The Acting Prime Minister answered in detail all the questions of interest to the audience.

Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to the French Republic is over. The Armenian delegation has arrived in Brussels to meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel on June 2. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/95800/nikol-pashinyan-meets-with-armenian-community-in-france.html