Aliyev transfers ore deposits in Karvachar region to Turkish companies

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the transfer of three ore deposits in Karvachar region to two Turkish companies for a period of 30 years. The ore deposits in question are “Gaskhay”, “Elbedash” and “Agduzdag”, the local source reported.

To remind, the region was handed over to Azerbaijan as part of the trilateral statement signed on November 9 last year, ending the 44-day war in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to reports, the study, exploration, the development and operation of the Gashughary mine deposit on the basis of the contract for a period of 30 years is transferred to the company ETI Bakır A.ş. and the ore deposits “Elbeidash” and “Agduzdag” – Artvin Maden A.Ş.

It is noted that specializing in Copper Production Company ETI Bakır A.S. is part of Cengiz Holding. The company’s headquarters is located in Istanbul. Cengiz Holding built an airport with Istanbul, a reservoir on the Shamkyrchay River in Azerbaijan. The owner and head of the holding is a Mehmet Chengiz.

Panorama.AM