Zhoghovurd: Yerevan mayor to quit after snap elections

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan is said to have “one foot out of the door” in the runup to the snap parliamentary elections.

He has reportedly revealed to close circles the impossibility of his future tenure “regardless of the current authorities’ re-election potential”. In case of the opposition’s victory though – especially in the person of second President Robert Kocharyan – Marutyan will definitely zero chances. Citing its sources, the paper says that he has recently cut off his contacts – with both team members and employees of the city hall, “not stirring a finger” in the pre-election period.

Tert