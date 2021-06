Top 50 candidates on I Have the Honor bloc’s electoral list revealed

The I Have the Honor bloc on Tuesday unveiled its list of top 50 candidates for the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.

The electoral alliance is led by former National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan. It has been formed by the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and Vanetsyan’s Homeland Party.

Artur Vanetsyan Taron Margaryan Anna Mkrtchyan Ishkhan Zakaryan Hayk Mamijanyan Taguhi Tovmasyan Tigran Abrahamyan Martun Grigoryan Tehmina Vardanyan Arman Sahakyan Mihran Poghosyan Karine Petrosyan Artavazd Sargsyan Stanislav Hambardzumyan Lilit Beglaryan Ruben Khlghatyan Tavros Gevorgyan Hasmik Afyan David Hambardzumyan David Grigoryan Lusine Zhamharyan Nairi Sahakyan Karen Grigoryan Narine Mehrabyan

25.Hovhannes Ohanyan Khachik Galstyan Narine Adonts Armen Poghosyan Arsen Babayan Anita Azatyan Vardan Voskanyan Robert Harutyunyan Jasmen Asryan Gevorg Grigoryan Tigran Vardanyan Gohar Sukiasyan Hrayr Mkrtchyan Ani Matevosyan Gaspar Gasparyan Armen Ulikhanyan Anahit Aleksanyan Arayik Mkhitaryan David Ohanyan Nelly Khudaverdyan Artur Kirakosyan ​​Mikayel Sahakyan Tsovinar Galstyan Manase Tadevosyan

49.Sergey Mkrtchyan Ruzanna Zakaryan

Panorama.AM