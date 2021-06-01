Ter-Petrosyan rejects offer to debate Pashinyan

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has turned down an offer to hold a debate with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan through his party spokesman.

In response to the numerous requests by reporters regarding Pashinyan’s proposal for a debate with the first president, spokesman of the Armenian National Congress Arman Musinyan said in a Facebook post that Ter-Petrosyan has nothing to talk about with the “nation-destroying scourge.”

Earlier on Monday, second President Robert Kocharyan also rejected such an offer by Pashinyan through the official representative of his Armenia bloc’s election campaign headquarters, Aram Vardevanyan.

“The second president of Armenia and the first president of Artsakh who has liberated lands should under no circumstances hold a debate with a person who has handed over lands, with even the foreign minister appointed by him openly announcing that he does not take into account the interests of Armenia. Not taking into account the interests of Armenia means going against them. I think it makes no sense and there is no expediency to debate such a person,” he told reporters.

Panorama.AM