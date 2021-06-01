Friends of Armenian Culture Society to present two virtual concerts online

BOSTON, Mass.—Due to ongoing live concert restrictions, the Friends of Armenian Culture Society (FACS) will not be able to host what would have been the 70th Armenian Night at the Pops this year. However, as the Boston Pops has emerged from a pandemic live performance hiatus with its online Spring Season concerts, FACS is pleased to announce that in cooperation with the Boston Symphony Orchestra pianist Tanya Gabrielian will make an appearance with the Pops in a program called Boston Pops Celebrates Mother’s Day: Honoring Women. The concert will feature music by and about women. Gabrielian is featured in a performance of Clara Schumann’s piano concerto under the direction of maestro Keith Lockhart.

Hailed by the London Times as “a pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle,” Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide with her gripping performances. Gabrielian shot onto the international stage at the age of 20 with back-to-back victories in the Scottish International Piano Competition and Aram Khachaturian International Piano Competition. She currently serves as an assistant professor and chair, piano at the Boston University School of Fine Arts.

In a follow-up concert, produced by FACS, Gabrielian will join forces with violinist Haig Hovsepian (soloist at Armenian Night in 2018), and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim of the Parker String Quartet, in a concert titled A Tribute to Arno Babadjanian, to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth. They will present the iconic Piano Trio in F# minor by the legendary pianist-composer.

Armenian composer Arno Babadjanian

Both concerts are available for viewing online on June 5 from 8 PM – midnight only.

FACS presents these concerts free of charge as a community service and in appreciation of its supporters.

To receive the link for viewing, please send a written request to FACSBoston@gmail.com.

We hope you will join us in this celebration of resilience and musical homage to one of the unique musical talents of Armenia.

Armenian Weekly