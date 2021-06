French president Macron to visit Armenia in fall 2021 (video)

President of France Emmanuel Macron will visit Armenia in fall 2021.

This was stated by Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan in Paris today.

“President of France is planning to pay visit to Armenia. This visit did not take place last year due to coronavirus. We are looking forward to see you in Yerevan,” Pashinyan said at the meeting with Macron.

