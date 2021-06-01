French National Assembly drafting new resolution on Armenian POWs, speaker says

The French National Assembly is drafting a new resolution on the return of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) being held in Azerbaijan, National Assembly Speaker Richard Ferrand told Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting in France on Tuesday.

Referring to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said France is closely following the developments in the South Caucasus.

“France stands by Armenia, please convey our message to the Armenian people: We will do our best to promote stability and prosperity in Armenia,” the French official said.

The French side reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Armenia’s territorial integrity, stressing the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan, the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, and UNESCO’s involvement in this matter, the prime minister’s office reported.

“We hope that the upcoming elections will lead to reinstated national unity on your way to a prosperous future,” Ferrand said.

