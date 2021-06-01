FlyEgypt resumes Hurghada-Yerevan flights

From June 1, FlyEgypt airline has resumed flights on the route Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada.

The flights will be operated twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday, Armenia International Airports CJSC reports.

“Please also note that Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh flights are operated on Thursdays and Sundays,” the company said in a Facebook post.

It is planned to increase the frequency of flights in the future.

“For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline,” the company added.

Panorama.AM