Relatives of missing soldiers block major Yerevan street

Relatives of the Armenian soldiers, who went missing during last year’s war in Artsakh, on Monday blocked Mkhitar Heratsi Street, a major street in downtown Yerevan, after learning that the bodies of around 200 soldiers had been hidden in fridges for months.

“This situation is disgraceful; there were around 200 bodies in an unknown place which have now appeared. The bodies have been kept in different places, including in refrigerators and fruit refrigerators, now they are taking them out and slowly giving them [to their families],” one of the missing soldiers’ relatives, Arsen Ghukasyan, said in a Facebook live video, adding they had gathered outside the morgue at the street.

He said the numbers provided to them two days ago were completely different from the numbers provided today. He said he was told that there are 230 bodies and about 420-427 remains of soldiers as of Monday.

Ghukasyan accused the authorities of hiding the killed soldiers’ bodies in an effort to conceal the real number of fatalities.

“We shall struggle till the end. We are going to head to the morgues, taking the complete lists with us. We want them to give us an answer. No one could imagine that we would end up like this,” the angry relative said.

He demanded that the authorities give them back their children “either alive or dead.”

