Official hails constructive interaction between Iran, Azerbaijan

Qasem Taqizadeh Khamesi, Energy Minister’s Deputy for Water and Wastewater, made the above remarks in the commemoration ceremony of the 50th anniversary of Aras and Mil-Mugan dams operation attended by Prime Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabuhi Mammedov.

Emphasizing that Aras River has been the basis of development since thousands of years ago, Taqizadeh said that the border river and hydroelectric facilities over that has turned to the symbol of increasing cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Drainage basin of Aras spans an area of 97,000 square kilometers covering parts of Iran, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic, creating varied climate and special geopolitics, he added.

Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have so far constructed Aras, Mil-Mugan, Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi dams over Aras River with the purpose of electricity production and agricultural development.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA