Number of eligible voters in Armenia is 2,581,093: CEC publishes number ahead of elections

Armenia’s Central Election Commission has published the number of eligible voters in the Republic of Armenia.

According to it, the total number of eligible voters in Armenia included in the RA Voter’s Register is 2,581,093.

To participate in the voting the people not having registration may apply for being included in the list of voters from May 31 – 20 days before the elections.

