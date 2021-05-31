Noubar Afeyan speaks about ‘The Future Armenian’ initiative

Armenian-American entrepreneur, inventor and philanthropist, the Co-foundar of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Noubar Afeyan has talked about ‘The Future Armenian” – a new public initiative aiming to create a common framework for the sustainable development of Armenia as a country and Armenians as a nation.

In an interview with Araksya Karapetyan, Afeyan presents the list of 15 goals pursued by the initiative and speaks of the necessity to launch further discussions on the implementation of the initiative.

“We need to find mechanism by which Diasporans who care abut Artsakh, care about our security, and all the topics listed in the goals can work in partnerships with Armenians living in Armenia and own the future versus observe the future,” Afeyan said.

To note, Initiative is not affiliated with any political group or organization. It is financed by the initiators of Armenia 2041 non-profit Foundation: Noubar Afeyan, Artur Alaverdyan, Richard Azarnia, Ruben Vardanyan. It strives to enrich and facilitate the public discourse about the future of Armenia and Armenians.

Watch the full interview below:

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/31/Noubar-Afeyan-Future-Armenian-initiative/2511319