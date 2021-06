Is Aliyev’s Popularity Surging in Azerbaijan – A Talk With Activist Mahammad Mirzali

Azerbaijani human rights and democracy activist Mahammad Mirzali was attacked and stabbed 16 times with a knife in Nantes, France, on March 16, 2021. According to Mirzali, many other Azerbaijani activists have been targeted in this way by the Aliyev regime. Mirzali speaks to CivilNet about the events of that day, Aliyev’s post-war popularity in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijanis’ perceptions of Armenia.

