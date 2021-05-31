Families of Armenian Soldiers Missing in Nagorno-Karabakh Block Street in Downtown Yerevan – Video

YEREVAN (Sputnik) – Relatives of Armenian servicemen who went missing during last year’s armed conflict in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh blocked the traffic through the Heratsi street in central Yerevan on Monday to demand that the government intensify searches for them, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several dozen people attended the demonstration near the building of the Armenian forensic service. The police arrived as well. The traffic was restored in about an hour since the start of the event.

Multiple similar demonstrations have taken place in the months following the conflict near Armenian government buildings, as the relatives of the missing Armenians continue to demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s administration be more diligent in the searches.

The latest round of armed hostilities started in Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September and ended on 10 November of last year, when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered ceasefire declaration. At least 60 Armenian soldiers are believed to be missing or being held as prisoners in Azerbaijan after the conflict.

