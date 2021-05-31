Artur Vanetsyan: No one can deal with security issues better than us

The opening of “Homeland” party office took place on Monday in Spitak town attended by the leader of the party, former Chief of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, the Head of the party territorial branch Karen Teymuryan, members and supporters of the political force. As the party said in a press release, during the opening event Vanetsyan addressed the public and said that despite the fact the party had been established recently, huge works have been done in the past several months.

Speaking of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections and the pre-election bloc formed with the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA, Vanetsyan pointed to similarities advocated by the two parties, especially the common approach on national conservative values which are at the centre of their ideology.

“The pre-election bloc of our two parties is important not only from the tactical view but also considering the fact that we share similar ideological values. ‘The Salute of Honour and Respect’ bloc aims to win the elections, and I have no doubt that as a result of the elections we will have enough representation in the parliament to form the government and implement our pre-election programme,” stressed Vanetsyan.

As he said, Armenia is facing serious security challenges and is on the brink of losing its national values. In his words, security remains of paramount importance which requires urgent solution before addressing agricultural, social, health and other issues. “No one can deal with security issues better than us,” said Vanetsyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/31/Artur-Vanetsyan/2511139